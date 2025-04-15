Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

