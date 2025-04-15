Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after acquiring an additional 293,457 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after acquiring an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

