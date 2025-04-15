Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.07% of Qifu Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $48.94.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 16th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $613.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

