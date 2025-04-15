98,316 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,316 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

