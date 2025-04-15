Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Promethos Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $3,530,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.38.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
NYSE:KMB opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.