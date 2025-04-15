Rossby Financial LCC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $12,676,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 648,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 358,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 262,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

SA opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $20.55.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

