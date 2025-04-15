CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 17,208 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 723,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $77.83.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

