Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $6.93 billion and approximately $202.86 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,228,651,562 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

