Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RAIFY opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.2983 dividend. This is a boost from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

