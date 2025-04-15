Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the March 15th total of 971,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AWH opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women's Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

