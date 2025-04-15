Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Drops By 73.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
FTRI opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $88.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
