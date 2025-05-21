PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $692,000 Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. ModivCare makes up 0.6% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PharVision Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 249.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ModivCare

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.