Fmr LLC Has $107.45 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,280 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.35% of VICI Properties worth $107,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

