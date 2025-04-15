4,061,111 Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,061,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,163,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 157.41% of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 8.0 %

BATS FFSM opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

