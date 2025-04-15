Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,850 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,360,000. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,950,000. Finally, Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,721,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

