Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 43,574 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,606,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,214,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

