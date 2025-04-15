LSV Asset Management Has $758,000 Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of Vishay Precision Group worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1,238.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 71.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.