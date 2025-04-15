Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) PT at $3.00

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WW International Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. WW International has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Analysts expect that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WW International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of WW International worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

