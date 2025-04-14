SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Position Boosted by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,099 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises 2.0% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 4.90% of SEACOR Marine worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMHI opened at $4.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

