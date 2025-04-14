Dagco Inc. Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $283.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $329.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.