Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.94. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

