iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

