Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $211,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

