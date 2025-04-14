104 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.2% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $731.62 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $837.05 and its 200-day moving average is $822.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

