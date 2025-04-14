Peninsula Wealth LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.70.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Salesforce

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,361,054.76. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

