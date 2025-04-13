Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 243 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $493.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.