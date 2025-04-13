1,605 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $879.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $942.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,210.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.