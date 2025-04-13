Promising Hotel Stocks To Research – April 12th

Booking, Hilton Worldwide, Expedia Group, Marriott International, Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares in companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and related hospitality services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as tourism demand, occupancy rates, and economic conditions, reflecting the overall performance and prospects of the hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $91.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $4,586.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,358. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,715.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,766.03. The company has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,414. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.21. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $193.86 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,310. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.36. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,236,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,466. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,733,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

