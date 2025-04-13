Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $999,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $181.60 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

