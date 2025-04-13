10,691 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $171.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.