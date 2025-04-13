Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $326.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.24 and a one year high of $386.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

