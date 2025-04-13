Qtron Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

TCOM opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.