Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,928,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 656,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

