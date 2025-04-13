Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,474 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after acquiring an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,631,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $15,617,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $172,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,529.40. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,610 over the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.