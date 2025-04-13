Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 445 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 34,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

