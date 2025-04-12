Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 195,319 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Skyworks Solutions worth $221,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $56.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

