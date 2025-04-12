Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 268,002 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Invesco worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,459,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2,385.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,711,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,301,000 after buying an additional 1,642,645 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Invesco by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 991,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 635.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

IVZ opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.