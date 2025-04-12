Fmr LLC Cuts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654,396 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sanofi worth $239,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.50 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

