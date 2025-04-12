Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys 148 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $69.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

