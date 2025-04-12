Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,014,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $13.02 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.