Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,903.78. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

