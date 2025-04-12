Archon Capital Management LLC Sells 48,400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Archon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Twilio makes up approximately 1.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Twilio by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.