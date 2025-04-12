Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Vimeo worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 548,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,469 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Vimeo stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $792.94 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.17. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

