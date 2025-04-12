Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of GATX worth $32,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in GATX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GATX opened at $147.97 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

