Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,050 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $10.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
