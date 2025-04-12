APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $132.88 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $771,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

