Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,944 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,548,000 after acquiring an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 135,051 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $651,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,532.04. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,628,045.15. This trade represents a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,160,000 shares of company stock worth $43,113,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.