Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,126 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.19% of Scholastic worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 58.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Scholastic by 99.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Scholastic by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

