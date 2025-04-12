23,106 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 91,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth $269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

