Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 50,000 Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 14,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,379.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$5,200.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,050.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,360.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 35,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 29,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$16,369.55.

On Friday, February 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 5,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,080.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 53,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,249.80.

Galway Metals Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.41 on Friday. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

